Yogi Adityanath Tells Officials to Maintain Food Supply Chain in State's 17 Locked Down Districts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a number of instructions to state administration for maintaining supply chain of food items and to ensure timely disbursement of pension to the needy through DBT besides distribution of food grains through PDS in the locked-down districts of the state.The Chief Minister gave these instructions on Monday during a review meeting regarding the locked-down districts at his official residence here.To check the spread of coronavirus, the chief minister earlier ordered the lockdown of Jaunpur district and has said that arrangement for cleaning and sanitization should be made in rural areas. The state government has imposed lockdown in 17 districts of the state including Lucknow.Along with this, he said that arrangement for cleaning and sanitization should be made in rural areas. Special care should be taken to ensure that there is no gathering of people anywhere.According to a press release, "The Chief Minister said that as soon as possible, send the financial aid of Rs 1,000 through DBT to the account of daily wage labourers."The Chief Minister instructed that besides the street vendors, the rickshaw pullers and e-rickshaw drivers should also be linked to this and financial aid should be sent to their account as well. "Also distribute ration to them by arranging additional food grains," said Yogi Adityanath.He said that Social Welfare Department should send pension to persons with disabilities, widows and destitute women in this month itself. The next instalment to be sent to all of them should go by 8-9 April.The Chief Minister said that the command centre created by the Health Department regarding coronavirus should be integrated with the Chief Minister Helplines, 108, and 112. He said that an integrated command centre should be established to deal with any kind of disaster in the state so that timely response can be made in case of any disaster.Adityanath said that supply chains should be arranged in locked down cities."Mandi Parishad should identify the sellers of fruits and vegetables and send them to societies and colonies so that people do not face any problem during this crisis. In addition, it should also be ensured that people should not assemble anywhere, essential commodities should not be sold above marked price and people do not hoard things. Likewise, milk should also be supplied."He also said that people should not face any difficulty in the supply of water and power supply in any district of the state.The Chief Minister said that all borders adjoining Uttar Pradesh should be completely sealed. No new person should enter into the state. Due to the closure of public transport, those who have not reached their homes and are on the roads, the district administration should send them back to their homes through buses of the Transport Department.Along with this, people trapped at the local level should be sent through PRV 112.Chief Minister Adityanath further said that vehicles supplying goods should not be stopped. There should not be any shortage of essential food items in the state. Any kind of black marketing should be banned completely.The Chief Minister said that students of Para Medical Staff should be called back and given training. Also, FIRs should be lodged against people who are quarantined and Corona positive but their attitude is uncooperative. (ANI)

