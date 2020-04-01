You Can Now Use Slack to Join Microsoft Teams Video Calls

California [USA], April 1 (ANI): To make working from home less of a hassle, productivity app Slack launched integrations for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more.Once you add the Teams Calls app in Slack, you can get into a video call on Microsoft Teams directly by simply using the command/teams-call option, Engadget notes. You can also set Microsoft Teams Calls as the default calling provider for your team.You can also join calls from Outlook or Google Calendar reminders in Slack. You can further dial phone numbers via Zoom, Jabber, WebEx, RingCentral, and Dialpad directly within Slack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)