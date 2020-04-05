Youngest Son Baron Not Happy as He Could Be Due to Forced Stay at Home: Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington, Apr 5 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has said that his youngest son Baron is not as happy as he could be due to his forced stay at home like majority of the Americans as part of a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Baron, 14, stays at the White House with President Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump.

"He (Baron) is a good athlete and he loves soccer. And he is like everyone else. I mean everything is shut down. He's in his room he's happy but he's not as happy as he could be,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he was willing to share about his youngest son and how he is dealing with the sheltering in place.

“He'd like to be playing sports. Baron, and let's see what happens. But we have to get back. We have to get back. And we have to get back soon,” Trump said.

More than 40 of the 50 States and Washington DC are under stay-at-home order due to coronavirus.

As a result over 90 percent of the country's 330 million population are forced to stay at home.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the US and there have been 8,162 deaths so far.

Barron is the first son of a president to reside at the White House since John F Kennedy Jr in 1963.

He stays out of spotlight, with occasional appearance during some social gatherings and functions at the White House.

