‘Your Fault: London’ Trailer: Noah and Nick’s Love Is Tested by Distance in Prime Video’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video)

The trailer of the romantic drama Your Fault: London has been unveiled. Starring Matthew Broome and Asha Banks as fan-favourite couple Nick and Noah, the film is the second instalment in the English-language UK adaptation of Mercedes Ron's bestselling Culpables trilogy. ‘Our Fault’ Aka ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Movie Review: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Sinful ‘Culpables’ Trilogy Ends As It Begins – Vexing! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Following the events of My Fault: London shows Nick and Noah are deeply in love but struggling to maintain their relationship as life begins pulling them in different directions. Noah leaves for Oxford to continue her studies, while Nick becomes increasingly busy with work responsibilities, as per the press release.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Your Fault: London’

The trailer hints at emotional conflict, jealousy and growing distance as new people enter their lives. Noah develops a close friendship with Oxford student Michael, while Sophia, an ambitious new employee at Leister Enterprises, takes an interest in Nick.

It features Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Eve Maklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan, Louisa Binder, Joel Nankervis, Scarlett Rayner and Orlando Norman. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Aka ‘Your Fault’ Movie Review: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Horny Saga Trades Lust for Lacklustre Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Your Fault: London is directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, and written by Melissa Osborne and Bella Heesom. It is based on the book Your Fault by Mercedes Ron. Your Fault: London will premiere on Prime Video on June 17.