My Fault has been one of the most popular Wattpad to Movie stories that quickly became the talk of the town. The popularity of the Spanish version of My Fault - Mia Culpa and the following it gauged - made its remake a no-brainer. My Fault: London - which follows the same story as the Spanish one, set in the streets of London, we follow the journey of Noah and Nick, played by British actors Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, respectively. The movie follows the forbidden romance between the step-sibling and has quickly become the talk of the town. Similar to the original Culpa Mia series, the criticism of the forbidden love story continues to be strong, however, unlike the original movie, My Fault: London does not creep into the borders of yearning for incest, instead showcases the love story of two adults, who have been forced into the sibling bond.

My Fault: London premiered on Amazon Prime just in time for Valentine's Day. Unlike its original film - Mia Culpa - My Fault: London graces over the forbidden part of the romance briefly. While we had Nick and Noah address each other as "baby sis" or "brother" time and time again, mainly before they became intimate, the British version very much establishes them as two broken, grown adults who are protective of each other. The bond that Nick is shown to have with his baby sister Maddie also serves as a distinction that the scenarios are different and crucial towards the formation of this forbidden romance.

The British version of the romance has been adapted by Mellissa Osborne and directed by two women - Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler. And fans are giving the female gaze as the justification for the stark difference in the way the story lands.

The difference in the treatment of the story was visible

#MyFaultLondon - - BRING BACK WOMEN BRINGING MEN TO THEIR KNEES AND WALKING THEM LIKE A DOG AND HAVING THEM ABSOLUTELY YEARNING BECAUSE????? pic.twitter.com/Gx3N2EcwWI — gee 🍂 ceo of angst (@btasticfandoms) February 16, 2025

Some people went all out and called it the best adaptation on Prime

my fault london sits at the same table as maxton hall as the best adaptations of prime video #MyFaultLondon pic.twitter.com/FLnMRjrWIh — ⭐️ (@teheingridtehe) February 14, 2025

Others appreciated the stark difference in the way Nick was written

Nick giving Noah her ex shirts so she can burn them this is what a man written by woman is like #MyFaultLondon pic.twitter.com/VHIgM6X9Z9 — lulu (@giannanism) February 15, 2025

Some simply recognised exactly what they were doing

me liking every tweet saying my fault London was better than the original :#MyFaultLondon pic.twitter.com/eSKO9SysEh — K🥥 (@editskd03) February 14, 2025

But at the end of the day, everyone had to address the forbidden part of the romance did exist

My Fault: London is also expected to be the first of the trilogy that was released by Amazon MGM Studios through their Prime Video. While Mia Culpa (My Fault Spain) was received with mixed reactions for various reasons, ranging from the increased and repeated mentions of incest, the blatantly copied action sequences and the general lack of chemistry between the lead pair; My Fault: London has been appreciated for the changes that they makers have made in the storyline.

While the story still revolves around the love between two step-siblings, the approach questions the forbidden part of the love story since both the characters are shown to be legal adults. The parents, in this case, are also seen to be more caring and vulnerable than the original, and the overall treatment of various sensitive subjects has been appreciated. My Fault: London manages to deliver a forbidden romance that works fairly and makes you truly understand the need to pursue the forbidden love.

