Mahindra & Mahindra, the country's leading utility manufacturer is all set to announce the prices of its iconic Thar SUV in India. As a reminder, the new generation Thar made its India debut in August this year. The launch event of the 2020 Mahindra will be virtual because of the novel coronavirus Pandemic. It is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 pm IST and the Indian SUV maker will be brainstorming the launch of Mahindra Thar on its website, social media accounts and official YouTube channel. 2020 Mahindra Thar Officially Unveiled on 74th Independence Day, to Be Launched in India on October 2.

The launch proceedings of the new generation Thar will be addressed by Dr Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd., Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd and Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division. The event will mark the launch and price reveal of the iconic SUV from Mahindra.

2020 Mahindra Thar Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Mahindra & Mahindra)

The big day is just a day away! Tune in to the launch webcast tomorrow at 12:30 PM for #TheAllNewThar’s launch event, prices, and more: https://t.co/XejM7zYtMV #ExploreTheImpossible #MahindraThar pic.twitter.com/9fUnNAt9Te — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) October 1, 2020

The Indian auto manufacturer will also be using this platform to announce the winner of Thar's No 1 auction, which concluded earlier this week. Bookings for the much-awaited Mahindra Thar will begin immediately after the launch. The deliveries for the SUV will be announced during the event.

Mahindra Thar 2020 (Photo Credits; Mahindra)

The upcoming new generation Mahindra Thar will be offered in two trims - AX & LX nd and a total of four variants - AX Standard, AX, AX Opt & LX. It will be seen in six colours - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine. For the first time, Mahindra Thar will be seen in soft and hard top options.

Mahindra Thar 2020 (Photo Credits; Mahindra)

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the new generation Mahindra Thar will be offered with two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The petrol engine makes150bhp and 320Nm of torque whereas the oil burner is sufficient to churn out 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

