Mahindra & Mahindra, the Indian UV manufacturer on the 74th Independence Day officially unveiled the new generation Thar SUV. The newly unveiled 2020 Thar SUV will be launched in India on October 2, 2020. Customers will be able to book the SUV on the same day. The company unveiled the second generation Thar through a virtual event via its official YouTube channel. New Mahindra Thar 2020 Unveiling Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of the Next-Gen Thar SUV Reveal Event.

The all-new Mahindra Thar 2020 gets two BS-6 complaint engine options - 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi petrol and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel. The all-new Thar 2020 SUV will get new Gearbox options - 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission & a 6-speed manual transmission. The new SUV will get a first-in-class convertible hard top & an optional soft top.

The iconic Thar is #BornAgain in an all-new avatar. With an iconic design, legendary capability, breath-taking performance, everyday comfort and loaded with technology & excellent safety, #TheAllNewThar is all set to #ExploreTheImpossible https://t.co/sqOETDVVmS#MahindraThar pic.twitter.com/3H1vSVpunI — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) August 15, 2020

Coming to the interior, Mahindra's newly showcased Thar will be offered with 4 new front facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seats. It will also sport a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display. For safety, there will be ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold & hill descent control. Pricing & more details of 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV will be revealed during the launch event.

Mahindra Thar 2020 (Photo Credits; Mahindra)

Mahindra Thar 2020 is all set to blaze new trials with quantum leaps in performance, comfort, safety & technology.

Mahindra Thar 2020 (Photo Credits; Mahindra)

The company claims that the all-new Thar will not only attract die-hard Thar fans, but also appeal to all those people who have always dreamt of owning an iconic vehicle. It will be interesting to watch where the new Thar 2020 will stand out in the market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).