New Delhi, October 3: Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift in India. The updated Thar 3-Door comes in two variants, which include LX and AX. The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift price in India starts at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift comes with updates to its exterior and interior. It features a new front fascia, highlighted by a body-coloured grille and dual-tone bumpers. Interested customers can now choose from two new colour options, which include Battleship Grey and Tango Red. The interior of the 2025 Thar facelift borrows select elements from the Thar Roxx. However, there are no changes to its powertrain. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Continues Leadership in India’s Electric Commercial Vehicle Segment, Pioneering L5 EVs Since 2018.

2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Specifications and Features

It has been five years since the launch of the second-generation Mahindra Thar, and the 2025 facelift brings several upgrades. It now features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the previous 7-inch unit, and comes with sporty front seats. The Thar facelift includes electrically adjustable ORVMs, roof-mounted speakers, dual front airbags, and a rearview camera. The new Thar facelift comes with a 65W USB Type-C port and a wireless charging pad for the front occupants, while rear passengers also benefit from AC vents and a Type-C USB port.

The new Thar facelift comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi turbo petrol engine that delivers 112 kW of power and 300Nm of torque in the manual variant and 320 Nm in the automatic. The 1.5-litre mHawk CRDe turbo diesel produces 87.2 kW of power and 300Nm of torque, while the 2.2-litre mHawk CRDe turbo diesel generates 97kW of power with 300Nm of torque. Tata Motors Demerger: Automaker Announces Record Date for Demerger of Its Commercial Vehicles Business on October 14.

2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Price in India

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift is priced starting at INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5-litre diesel RWD manual variant. At the higher end, the vehicle with a 2.2-litre diesel 4x4 automatic variant is priced at INR 16.99 lakh(ex-showroom).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Website of Mahindra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

