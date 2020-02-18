2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs 4.89 Lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Launched in India (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki India)

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday officially the launch of the all-new Ignis car in the Indian market. As a reminder, Maruti's urban car was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. Launched with a starting price of Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the BS6 Maruti Ignis is available in a single petrol engine option. The new avatar of the Ignis sports all-new chrome grille, revamped bumper, skid plates, roof rails, rear spoiler and more. However, the side profile and rear section of the urban car remains untouched. New Maruti Ignis Facelift Officially Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020; To Be Launched in India Soon.

Now, the 2020 Maruti Ignis will be seen in six exciting colours as the company has added two new shades - Lucent Orange and New Turqoise. Mechanically, the facelifted Maruti Ignis now gets 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, VVT petrol mill, which is also seen on Baleno and Swift. The unit is capable of developing 82bhp and 113Nm of power figures. Transmission duties are carried out by a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT gearbox. BS6 Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.32 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.

On the inside, the new Ignis comes with similar interior layout as that of the predecessor. Maruti has now added Smartplay Studio 2.0 featuring a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity options and a new MID unit. For safety, the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes loaded with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seats, seatbelt pre-tensioners as standard fitment. As far as the prices are concerned, the BS6 Ignis gets a starting price of Rs. 4.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 6.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the manual variant. On the other hand, the Auto Gear Shift is priced from Rs. 6.13 lakh whereas the and top-end variant costs Rs. 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).