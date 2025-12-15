Delhi, December 15: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara test drives will begin in India next month, and the company will make the new SUV available at its NEXA showrooms soon. The newly launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available starting January 26, according to the automaker. Initially, it will be rolled out at around 350 showrooms by December, with an additional 150 showrooms to be added in January.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was unveiled in India on December 2, 2025, featuring Level 2 ADAS and two battery options—49kWh and 61kWh. Maruti Suzuki is reportedly considering local battery production to boost the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India. As per a statement by Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, the company is evaluating plans for local battery production, as it currently imports batteries. MG Hector Facelift Price, Specifications and Features, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched SUV by MG Motor India.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Local Battery Production Plan

Partho Banerjee further said that customers are still not confident about electric vehicles, as initial products and early user experiences created significant negativity in people’s minds, particularly around driving range. He added that most EV buyers currently use these vehicles as secondary options, noting that due to limited public charging infrastructure, buyers hesitate to take risks and prefer ICE or other vehicles when purchasing their primary car, as per a report by Telegraph

By FY30, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce five electric vehicle models as part of its portfolio, at a time when the overall industry is expected to reach 5.5–6 million units with EV penetration of 13–15 per cent. However, Banerjee noted that these projections were made before GST 2.0 and may now need reassessment, as reports suggest EV adoption has slowed. He highlighted challenges such as limited driving range, inadequate public charging infrastructure, and concerns related to after-sales service and resale value, adding that customers will not adopt EVs unless they are confident in the entire ecosystem. Kia Seltos 2026 Unveiled, Official Launch on January 2; Check Expected Price in India, Features, Design, Specifications About New Compact SUV.

To address these concerns, Maruti Suzuki plans to operate 1,500 EV-enabled workshops across 1,100 cities and has already set up 2,000 charging points, with plans to install around one lakh charging stations by 2030 through partnerships. Banerjee said the company will introduce assured buyback and subscription schemes to support resale value, stressing that strong products, reliable after-sales service, and a robust ecosystem are essential to build customer trust. He also noted that EV growth continues to lag behind ICE vehicles, even as Maruti Suzuki has begun exporting the e VITARA to 26 markets and aims to expand its EV lineup across multiple body styles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telegraph India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

