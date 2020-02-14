BS6 Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.32 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications

BS6 Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.32 Lakh (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India, country's leading auto manufacturer today officially announced the launch of the BS6 WagonR S-CNG variant car in India. Priced at Rs 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the new BS6 compliant WagonR will be available in a single trim LXI option, but comes in two variants. Interestingly, the WagonR is Maruti's third BS6 compliant model to feature S-CNG technology. The first two models to feature this technology are Alto 800 and Ertiga MPV. Maruti Suzuki At Auto Expo 2020: New Vitara Brezza, New Ignis, Futuro-e Concept, S-Cross & More.

The newly launched BS6 WagonR hatchback is part of Maruti's 'Mission Green Million' programme, that was announced at the Auto Expo 2020. As a part of this programme, the Indo-Japanese car maker is eying to sell 1 million hybrid green vehicles which includes mild hybrid, strong hybrids, electric vehicles as well as CNG cars that will be launched over the next couple of years.

Mechanically, the CNG derivative of the WagonR comes powered by a 1.0L, three-cylinder petrol mill that is capable of producing 81bhp of maximum power against peak torque of 113Nm in petrol mode. However, the CNG version makes 58 bhp and 78Nm of power figures. The CNG model of the WagonR comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

It is important to note that S-CNG vehicles from Maruti Suzuki come equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) along with intelligent injection system offering better performance and enhanced driving experience.

As far as the prices are concerned, the base variant of WagonR S-CNG LXI is priced at Rs 5.25 Lakh. On the other hand, the LXI (O) version of CNG retails at Rs 5.32 Lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom Delhi).