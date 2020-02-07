New Maruti Ignis Facelift Officially Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020; To Be Launched in India Soon

New Maruti Ignis Facelift Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India on the third day of Auto Expo 2020 officially unveiled the all-new Ignis hatchback in India. Dubbed as compact Urban SUV, the newly launch Maruti Ignis is likely to be launched in India by next month. The carmaker revealed three new products at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020, which includes Futuro-e Concept, New Vitara Brezza and Ignis Facelift. Taking about the new Ignis, the facelifted avatar gets cosmetic upgrades including new front bumper, grille and fog lamp housing. However, the mechanical front remains unchanged except for the fact that it is now BS6 complaint. The new Ignis will continue to retail under Maruti's premium dealership network - NEXA. Auto Expo 2020: New Maruti Brezza Facelift With BS6 Petrol Engine Unveiled.

Aesthetically, the new Ignis facelift gets revamped exteriors featuring heavily S-Presso inspired front grille, all-new bumper, new fog lamps, LED projector headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, and more. The overall appearance of Ignis is underlined by two new colour options - Turquoise Blue and Lucent Orange colour. The side and the rear profiles misses out on any noticeable changes.

Coming to the interiors, the compact Urban SUV now comes equipped with SmartPlay studio featuring a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Other features include auto AC, day-night IRVM, rear parking camera, 60:40 split rear seat and more.

Mechanically, the new Ignis facelift is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine. The petrol mill is tuned to make 83PS of maximum power with peak torque of 113Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

The carmaker is expected to launch the new Maruti Ignis in India by next month. The bookings for the 2020 Maruti Ignis are now open across all Nexa dealerships in India. When launched, the new Ignis will take on Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Tata Tiago, Datsun GO and Hyundai Santro.