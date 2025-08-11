New Delhi, August 11: 2025 Hero Glamour 125 is may soon launch in India. The upcoming model from Hero MotoCorp is said to receive a new design update along with some notable new features. As per reports, recent spy shots of the 2025 Hero Glamour have surfaced online, showing changes that hint at advanced features.

As per reports, the 2025 Hero Glamour 125 is expected to include a cruise control feature. Last month, a test model, the 2025 Glamour 125, was seen, and it was reportedly equipped with cruise control. The test mule appeared fully camouflaged during the sighting. If the feature succeeds in the testing, it is likely that cruise control could be introduced on other premium Hero bikes like the Xpulse 210, Mavrick 440, and Xtreme 250R. The bike may launch in India on August 19 or August 20. As per a report of ACKO Drive, the 2025 Hero Glamour might go on sale by the end of this month.

2025 Hero Glamour 125 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The 2025 Hero Glamour 125 is expected to come with several updates, which is said to include a new switchgear and a cruise control system. Reports suggest the cruise control toggle button could be placed on the right side switchgear, below the ignition button. The bike is likely to feature a new LCD instrument panel and LED turn indicators. It may also come with RSU telescopic forks, a fully enclosed chain cover, a single-piece seat, and a rear grab rail.

The motorcycle is expected to retain the same 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Currently, the Hero Glamour is priced at INR 95,098 (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants, which are Standard and Xtec. The new version of Glamour 125 with cruise control is likely to be introduced in the Xtec variant.

