New Delhi, November 8: Hero has launched the new Xtreme 125R model in India, featuring several upgrades such as dual-channel ABS, cruise control and more. The Hero Xtreme 125R Dual-Channel ABS is priced at INR 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant retains the familiar design while introducing additional features and styling elements. However, the mechanical aspects of the Hero Xtreme 125R Dual-Channel ABS remain unchanged.

The Hero Xtreme 125R with dual-channel ABS is offered in new colour options including Black Leaf Green, Black Pearl Red and Black Matshadow Grey. The sporty commuter motorcycle also sports refreshed graphics that enhance its overall appeal.

Hero Xtreme 125R Dual Channel ABS New Features and Specifications

The Hero Xtreme 125R Dual Channel ABS now comes equipped with a ride-by-wire throttle system, bringing advanced features such as cruise control and three distinct riding modes: Power, Road and Eco. These modes can be accessed through the same segmented colour LCD display used on the Glamour X. Notably, the Xtreme 125R becomes the first motorcycle in its segment to feature dual disc brakes paired with dual-channel ABS, significantly improving rider safety and braking performance.

In terms of performance, the 2025 Hero Xtreme 125R continues to use the same 124.7cc (125cc) engine, capable of delivering up to 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. The model competes with rivals such as the TVS Raider, Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda CB125 Hornet.

The Hero Xtreme 125R Dual Channel ABS is INR 9,000 more expensive than the top-spec TVS Raider, which also comes with a TFT display; however, it lacks ride-by-wire technology and dual-channel ABS.

