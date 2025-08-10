New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled an exclusive limited-edition Grand Vitara 'Phantom Blaq' to mark the 10th anniversary of the NEXA channel.

NEXA was launched in 2015 to bring a premium automotive retail experience to its discerning customers in India.

According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales, the "Phantom Blaq" signifies rarity and luxury. It is a matte-finished vehicle with lavish interiors, bespoke alloy wheels, besides other "cool" features.

"If you look at the car, I think you will fall in love with it," Banerjee told ANI.

He, in a way, teased prospective buyers to experience its premium appeal firsthand at their nearest NEXA showroom.

"So I would say only, please visit our NEXA showroom and experience the new Phantom Blaq," he added.

The advanced 22.86cm (9") SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system offers seamless wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, complemented by a premium Clarion sound system for a refined listening experience. Safety and convenience are further enhanced with a 360 view camera and Head-Up Display (HUD), while a wireless charging dock ensures effortless device charging.

Additionally, Suzuki Connect provides smart, connected car capabilities with remote access features, creating a trulymodern and connected SUV experience.

Delving into safety standards, the Maruti Suzuki official said they have introduced a robust six-airbag system across its line-up, accompanied by two comprehensive safety packages: the NEXA Safety Shield and Arena Safety Shield.

Banerjee emphasised the scale of this initiative, calling it a "mammoth job" that shatters the enduring perception around the safety of Maruti vehicles.

He underlined the presence of both active and passive safety features, affirming that the automaker now provides one of the most secure driving experiences in the industry.

"I think we are the first company now that who have introduced six air packing, (in) more than 140 variants. It's a, I think, mammoth job, which we have done," he asserted.

On the current weak market dynamics, Banerjee noted that while sales during the first four months of the financial year 2025-26 remain largely flat, the ongoing monsoon is expected to spur a recovery.

He expressed optimism that the festive season, traditionally a strong driver for auto sales in India, would catalyze renewed customer interest and uplift sales figures.

"The market is more or less flat, but we are seeing a good monsoon, and it is expected in the festival season, the sale should pick up," Banerjee added. (ANI)

