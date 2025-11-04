Mumbai, November 4: With markets reopening on Wednesday, October 29, having a well-defined buy-and-sell plan is key to staying ahead. According to CNBC TV18, Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL) , Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE) , Cipla (NSE: CIPLA ), Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO) , Godfrey Phillips India (NSE: GODFRYPHLP) , and City Union Bank (NSE: CUB) are among the stocks that may remain in focus on Tuesday, November 4.

On November 3, Indian stocks were little changed at the end of the first trading day of November, with investors taking a breather after the Sensex and Nifty posted the strongest monthly rally in seven months. Scroll down to check the list of stocks or shares that will remain in the spotlight for buying and selling on November 4. India Stock Market Today, November 3: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, November 4

Bharti Airtel ( NSE: BHARTIARTL)

On November 3, Bharti Airtel said its board has approved the acquisition of an additional 5% stake in its telecom infrastructure subsidiary, Indus Towers.

Zydus Lifesciences ( NSE: ZYDUSLIFE)

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Limited traded flat after hitting a day’s high of INR 980.55 on November 3, following the company’s disclosure that it has received a demand order from the Joint Commissioner of the Common Adjudication Authority, CGST, Ahmedabad. The order covers the period between April 2018 and March 2024. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 3, 2025: BPCL, Urban Company and Patanjali Foods Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Cipla ( NSE: CIPLA)

Cipla said it has inked a pact to fully acquire Inzpera Healthscience for around INR 111 crore. The drug maker has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Inzpera Healthscience, the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp ( NSE: HEROMOTOCO)

Hero MotoCorp ended the festive period on a high note, recording sales of 994,690 unit registrations on VAHAN. The Company recorded its second successive month of the festive season with 635,808 wholesale dispatches in October 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India ( NSE: GODFRYPHLP)

Godfrey Phillips India on November 3 reported an increase of 22.8% in consolidated net profit at INR 304.99 crore for the September quarter of FY'26. The company had posted a net profit of INR 248.31 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Godfrey Phillips India, the flagship company of the Modi Enterprises.

City Union Bank ( NSE: CUB)

City Union Bank on Monday reported 15% rise in net profit at INR 329 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had earned a net profit of INR 285 crore in the year-ago period.

After several days of record-breaking gains, gold now seems to be entering a correction phase. Bloomberg’s latest data shows the metal extending its slide below the USD 4,000-per-ounce level. In India, prices have also eased slightly, with gold currently trading at INR 1,22,990, according to figures from Goodreturns.

