New Delhi, November 14: Markets are expected to track a mix of strong and weak Q2 earnings on Friday, November 14, with key stocks such as Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO), Voltas (NSE: VOLTAS), NSDL (NSE: NSDLEX), Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VISHAL) and CESC (NSE: CESC) likely to see heightened action.

Meanwhile, Indian equity indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on November 13. At close, the Sensex was up 12.16 points or 0.01 percent at 84,478.67, and the Nifty was up 3.35 points or 0.01 percent at 25,879.15.

Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO) reported a healthy Q2 performance, with net profit rising 15.7 percent YoY to INR 1,393 crore. Revenue increased 16 percent to INR 12,126 crore, supported by sales of 16.91 lakh two-wheelers. Improved demand and operating efficiencies boosted margins and strengthened EBITDA, keeping sentiment positive for the stock. Bharti Airtel Share Price Today, November 10: Stock Rise by 4%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

In contrast, Voltas (NSE: VOLTAS) posted a sharp earnings disappointment. Its Q2 net profit plunged 74.4 percent YoY to INR 34.3 crore, while revenue fell 10.4 percent to INR 2,347 crore. EBITDA slumped 56.6 percent to INR 70.4 crore, and margins narrowed to 3 percent. The results missed CNBC-TV18 estimates on all fronts, which may keep the stock under selling pressure. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 13, 2025: Tata Steel, IRCTC and Cochin Shipyard Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

NSDL (NSE: NSDLEX) delivered stable growth with net profit rising 14.6 percent YoY to INR 110 crore and revenue up 12.1 percent to INR 400 crore. EBITDA grew 12.7 percent, and margins remained steady at 31.9 percent, reflecting consistent operational strength.

Retail-focused Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VISHAL) reported a strong Q2, with net profit up 46.4 percent YoY to INR 152.3 crore and revenue climbing 22.4 percent to INR 2,981 crore. Margin expansion and EBITDA growth of 30.7 percent signal robust consumer traction.

Meanwhile, CESC (NSE: CESC) may stay in focus after receiving Odisha government approval for a INR 4,500 crore renewable energy project in Dhenkanal, featuring a 3GW solar cell and module unit, 5GWh battery facility and a 60 MW captive power plant.

Hero MotoCorp, NSDL and Vishal Mega Mart show strong operational momentum, while Voltas may face selling pressure. CESC’s renewable push could attract long-term investors.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

