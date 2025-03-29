New Delhi, March 29: 2025 MG Astor is launched in the Indian market at a starting price of INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Astor 2025 is now rebranded as "the blockbuster SUV" and has various changes compared to the brand's lineup. The new features in the latest version of MG Astor offer the customers a premium feel and driving comfort. The British automobile firm also stated that this new car was the only provider of panoramic sunroof in its segment at a starting price of INR 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom) to the Shine variant.

JSW MG Motor said the latest car has various safety and tech features. The vehicle offers ADAS Autonomous Level-2, Digital Bluetooth Key, live location sharing, built-in Jio Saavn app, in-car remote control and i-Smart 80+ Connected Car Features. The all-new MG Astor 2025 model also has various other features. The company said, "e MG Astor is the perfect car for early adopters looking for a perfect SUV." Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line New Interior and Exterior Details Revealed, Launch Set on April 14, 2025; Check Upcoming VW SUV’s Specifications and Features.

2025 MG Astor Features and Specifications

MG Astor 2025 offers various tech features such as Apple Car Play and Android Auto support, IRVM for security and convenience, i-Smart 2.0 with an advanced user interface, rear driver assist, and ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control). MG Motor stands out with a bold celestial grille, Full LED Hawkeye headlamps, heated OVRMs, rear fog lamps, LED taillamps, and turbine-inspired machined alloy wheels.

Inside, the car offers a dual-tone Sangria red interior theme, a fully digital 7-inch LCD screen, premium leather-layered interiors, and 10.11-inch touchscreen infotainment. The 2025 MG Astor has three electronic power steering modes: Urban, Normal, and Dynamic. It also has a panoramic sky roof, six-way power-adjustable seats, and a push-button for starting and stopping the engine. Kia EV6 Facelift Launched in India With 663 km Range at INR 65.9 Lakh; Check New Specifications and Features of Kia’s New EV SUV/

The five-seater 2025 MG Astor has a 1498cc 1.5-litre VTi-tech engine that can produce 110 PS power at 6,000 rpm and reach 144 Nm peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It has disc brakes on the front and rear. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. There is also an option for CVT and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol AT engine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).