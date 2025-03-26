New Delhi, March 26: Kia has launched its new electric SUV model, Kia EV6, in India at INR 65.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The car was unveiled during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 event and was expected to launch sooner. The new Kia EV6 comes in only a single variant—GT-Line AWD (All-Wheel Drive). The EV SUV comes at a premium price with updated design, features, and specifications. It has a larger battery pack offers a longer range of up to 663 km on a single charge.

Regarding the Kia EV6 SUV, Kia India's Chief Sales Officer Joonsu Cho said the newly launched car would be a true testament to electric vehicle mobility advancement. He said the automobile company focused on safety and design features to set the benchmark in India's premium EV segment while continuing the legacy of EV6.

New Kia EV6 2025 Specifications and Features

The Kia EV6 runs on an 84kWh larger NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) battery compared to the previous model's 77.4kWh battery, which offers 663 kilometres long-range per ARAI. The battery is capable of generating a maximum of 325 hp power and 605 Nm of peak torque. The car takes 5.3 seconds to reach 0 to 100 mph. The Kia EV6 SUV is built upon E-GMP (global modular platform), which allows the batteries to be mounted on the floor. The car's NMC battery offers more energy compared to the previous model and is lighter.

In terms of powering up, the EV6 offers 350kW DC fast charging, which takes 18 minutes to charge the electric car from 10% to 80%. With a lower power charger, like 50kW, it may take around 73 minutes to achieve the same. When it comes to measurements, the car offers 1,580 mm height, 4,695 mm length, and 1,890 mm width. The wheelbase of the vehicle is 2,900 mm. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open in India Ahead of April 14 Launch, Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback Also Coming This Year; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The newly launched Kia EV9 is available in Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Wolf Gray, Yatch Blue Matt, and Aurora Black Pearl options. It gets new 'Star Map' LED headlights, new bumper and tail-lights. The car offers 19-inch alloy wheels.

