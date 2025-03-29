New Delhi, March 28: Volkswagen has revealed the details of its much anticipated Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line car. The VW Tiguan R-Line is set to launch on April 14, 2025; however, the German automobile company has now revealed the details of the exterior and interior. Previously, VW revealed key specifications and features of its upcoming Tiguan R-Line. It confirmed that the car will be launched in six colours and follow a similar design specific to its brand.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be introduced in Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic and Ornyx White Mother of Pearl Effect. The VW Tiguan R-Line will be launched with a 2.0-litre Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine that can produce a maximum of 204 PS power and 320 Nm of torque. It will be mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open in India Ahead of April 14 Launch, Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback Also Coming This Year; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Interior

The interior of the VW Tiguan R-Line will undergo several changes. The "R-Line" insert is introduced on the front sports comfort seats, and the "R" logo is on the dashboard. The company also introduced customisable ambient lighting that offers 30 colours for the dashboard. The Volkswagen SUV will offer three-zone climate control, a fully digital colour display for the driver, freestanding touchscreen infotainment, Park Distance Control, EPB, a front seat with lumbar support and massage function and Park Assist Plus. It has brushed aluminium pedals, a sunroof, welcome lights, etc. Hyundai Motor Group Plans To Implement Advanced Autonomous Driving Technology Across Its Vehicle Lineup, Targets Level 2+ Features by End of 2027.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Exterior

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will offer a commanding front look with its LED Plus headlights and radiator grille. The R-Line comes with 19-inch diamond-cut wheels, which also make an impression. It has a horizontal LED strip at the, giving it a sharper appeal, illuminated door handles, sporty bumper, silver-anodised roof rails and air-intake chrome trim. The "R" badging is integrated into the new grille of the VW Tiguan R-Line. The car comes with 4Motion all-wheel drive (AWD) in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).