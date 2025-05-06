New Delhi, May 6: MG Motor India has launched the Windsor EV Pro, an upgraded version of its standard Windsor EV variant. The new electric vehicle has a maximum range of 449 kilometres on a single charge and a large 50.6 kWh battery. In terms of design, the car appears similar to the standard variant; however, it has several notable upgrades.

The MG Windsor Pro EV comes with Level-2 ADAS, VTL (vehicle-to-load), V2V, and more. It offers more range, advanced tech, and a better driving experience to customers, which makes it different from other standard models and other models in the range. It continues to be spacious and comfortable, like the MG Windsor EV. Jeep Wrangler Willys ’41 Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched Heritage-Inspired Limited Edition SUV.

MG Windsor EV Pro Specifications and Features

The Windsor EV Pro has a large 50.6 kWh battery compared to the 38 kWh battery of the standard variant. Due to this upgrades, the car achieves more kilometres on a single charge. The vehicle has a front-axle-mounted electric motor that offers 134-136 hp power and 200 Nm of torque leading to smooth driving and on-road performance. The Windsor EV Pro supports 60kW DC fast charging, enabling 20–80% charge in just 50 minutes, and includes a 7.4kWh AC charger that fully charges the battery in around 9.5 hours.

The MG Windsor EV Pro comes with dual-tone 18-inch machine alloy wheels. The interior is also improved with beige upholstery and the car offers comfort with multi-level recline up to 135 degrees. It has powered tailgate, connected LED lightbars on the front and rear side and styling elements. The car is available in Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver and Glaze Red colours.

Windsor EV Pro comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. The vehicle also features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8.8-inch driver assistant display and a 9-speaker audio system. Additionally, it supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, allowing the car to power external devices. Volkswagen Golf GTI Pre-Booking Now Open in India, Take Quiz To Unlock Booking; Check Specifications and Other Details.

MG Windsor EV Pro Price in India

The MG Windsor EV Pro price in India starts at INR 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price is valid for the first 8,000 bookings. Additional Windsor EV Pro bookings will start on May 8, 2025. The UK-based Morris Garages offers three years of unlimited vehicle warranty, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free services. The customers who choose BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) programme, the MG Windsor EV Pro will be available at INR 12.49 lakh.

