New Delhi, July 25: MG Cyberster electric roadster has been launched in India with a dual-motor setup and offers nearly 600 km range on a single charge. JSW MG Motor India introduced its MG Cyberster at a starting price of INR 74,99,800 lakh (ex-showroom). The cost of this new car from the British automotive marque is for the fresh bookings only. The customers can get this two-door electric convertible sports car at INR 72.49 lakh (ex-showroom) if they pre-reserve it.

The MG Cyberster electric roadster will be sold at premium MG Select dealerships and will not be available at the regular MG dealership. Customers can also buy the MG M9 electric MPV, launched a few days ago, here. The Cyberster two-door EV is imported into India as a CBU (completely built unit), unlike the M9 model, which is assembled domestically with CKD (completely knocked down). Tesla Cybertruck Crash Test: Tesla’s EV Truck Receives 5-Star Rating From NHTSA With Lowest Overall Probability of Injury and Rollover Risks (Watch IIHS Footage Here).

MG Cyberster Motor Setup, Range, and Top Speed

MG Cyberster comes with dual-motor and is said to be the "world's fastest MG". One motor of the electric roadster is on the front axle, and the other is at the rear axle. It has a 77 kWh battery (110mm thin), produces a maximum of 510 PS power, and reaches 725 Nm peak torque. The EV comes with AWD (all wheel drive) capability and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph within just 3.2 seconds.

The roadster can reach a top speed of 200 kmph. With this setup, the car is capable of achieving 580 claimed (MIDC) range in a single charge. The car uses a 144kW DC charger, powering it from 0% to 80% in just 40 minutes. The pre-reserve customers will get a standard installation, a 3.3kW portable charger, and a 7.4kW wall box charger.

MG Cyberster Safety Features

The MG Cyberster electric roadster comes with a sporty design and dual-tone colour exterior options. The customers can pick Flare Red, Nuclear Yellow, Andes Grey and Modern Beige dual-tone colour options. The car has an LED lighting on the front and DRLs, and the rear side gets a full-width LED light bar with integrated indicators. It comes with 20-inch alloy wheels shod with Pirelli P-Zero tyres. Flying Bike Is Here! Polish Startup Volonaut Develops Jet-Powered Airbike, Releases Complete Flight Video Including Take-Off and Landing.

Inside, the cabin offers premium vegan leather upholstery with sustainable Dinamica suede. The MG Cyberster has a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital panels, dual-zone automatic climate control with PM2.5 filtration, and a Bose audio system. It is available in four drive modes: Comfort, Sports, Custom, and Super Sports options.

