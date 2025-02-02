New Delhi, February 2: Last month, several cars and bikes were launched in India, offering new features and specifications. Some of the models of the cars and bikes were updated, while there were some surprises at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Overall, the year started with fair cars and bike launches in January 2025, with a promise of future launches this year in February 2025.

Last month, the Hyundai Creta EV, BMW X3 SUV, Vayvre Mobility's Eva Solar EV, and others were launched in India. Several models were unveiled during Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, including the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, MG Majestor, and many others, which were set to launch officially in India in the future. Check out the upcoming car and bike launches in India in February 2025. Honda City Apex Edition Launched in India at INR 13.30 Lakh Starting Price; Check Prices for Each Variant, Changes in Specifications and Features.

Upcoming Car Launches in February 2025

This month started with the launch of the Kia Syros compact SUV and Honda City Apex Edition and marked launch of models like the Audi RS Q8 Performance, Aston Martin Vanquish and MG Majestor. However, there may be some surprise launches in February 2025.

MG Majestor

Morris Garages (MG) will launch its new flagship SUV model in India, likely on February 18, 2025. It was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and features an 8-inch digital driver display, three-zone automatic AC, wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a panoramic sunroof, and various other features. It will pack a 2-litre diesel turbo engine with an eight-speed transmission and 2WD and a twin-turbo diesel engine with the same transmission but a 4WD option.

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin may launch its exotic luxury sports coupe in India. It will have a powerful 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine offering a maximum 835 hp power and 1,000 Nm peak torque. The car may include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an ADAS suite, a sunroof, and other features. It is expected to arrive in India with an INR 6 crore price tag.

Audi RS Q8 Performance 2025

The Audi RS Q8 Performance SUV may be launched in India this month, likely on February 17, 2025. It will have a 3,998cc petrol engine with eight cylinders and four valves. It is expected to cost INR 2.30 crore in India.

Upcoming Bike Launches in February 2025

In February 2025, many leading two-wheeler companies may launch new motorcycles and scooters in India with the latest specifications, tech upgrades, mileage and design. Last month, the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 bike was updated; Ola Electric Gen 3 scooters, including Ola S1 X Gen 3, Ola S1 X+ Gen 3, Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 and Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3, were launched in India. On the other hand, TVS Jupiter 125 CNG was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch its next sports bike, Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition, in India, likely in February 2025. The Indian automobile company already shared a teaser image showing the new pattern on the bike. It may pack the same 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine offering 25 bhp power and 20 Nm peak torque. It is anticipated to launch at INR 1.81 lakh in India.

Aprilia Tuono 457

Expected to launch with an INR 4 lakh price tag, the upcoming Aprilia Tuono 457 may include a 457cc engine offering 47 bhp power and 43.5 Nm peak torque. It will likely come with double-disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. It may include a 5-inch TFT instrument console. The engine will be mated with a six-speed gearbox. The price of this motorcycle is expected to be INR 3.90 lakh.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is expected to be launched in India in February 2025. It will have a 1,103cc engine generating 215 bhp power and 120 Nm peak torque. It may include a double-disc brake system. Like other models, the price is expected to be higher.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Bikes

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will launch in India this month. It will have a 390cc single-cylinder engine churning out 45 bhp maximum power and 39 Nm peak torque. The bike will likely include dual-channel ABS. It may also include the KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Adventure X. The prices of these bikes are not yet available. Kia Syros Compact SUV Launched in India at INR 8.99 Lakh; Check Design, Specifications, Features, Delivery Details and More.

In addition to these models, car and motorcycle companies may introduce or tease new models for February 2025 or the following months.

