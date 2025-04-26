New Delhi, April 26: Royal Enfield has launched its updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle in India at a starting price of INR 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new RE Hunter 350 comes with several notable upgrades in the suspension and features. Royal Enfield has introduced its new Hunter 350 with the same design as the previous model. The bike continues to have the same mechanical specifications.

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with an LED headlamp and digi-analogue cluster with a tripper pod. The design of the Hunter 350 largely remains the same as the previous model. Royal Enfield has launched this bike in six colours. Suzuki Hayabusa Sales Surge 71% in India in FY2025, Company Selling 511 Units Shows Strong Demand for Superbike; Check Price, Specifications and More.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 New Updates, Specifications and Features

Royal Enfield Hunter 350's biggest change is its rear suspension, which now moves to a progressive spring. The company also elevated the bike's ground clearance by 10mm due to the new routing for the exhaust. The RE Hunter 350 also has a new seat that offers more comfort due to its high foam density. It also comes with new features and tech.

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 continues to have the same 349cc air-cooled engine capable of providing 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The J-series motor is further mated with a five-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch, making it the first in the 350cc segment. The RE Hunter 350 has a new handlebar and USB Type-C charging in the higher model. Honda Activa 7G To Launch in India Between September and October 2025 With Design Upgrades, New Features; Check Expected Price, Specifications and More.

The prices of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vary according to the variants. The starting price for the Hunter 350 base variant is INR 1.50 lakh. The RE Hunter 350 mid-specification variant is available at INR 1.77 lakh. The top variant of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is INR 1.82 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

