New Delhi, August 19: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has reportedly been spotted testing in India, suggesting that the bike is moving closer to production. As per reports, the new Himalayan 750 prototype appears to feature alloy wheels fitted with road-focused tyres, a shift from the traditional spoked wheels commonly seen on the current Himalayan 450 model. The change hints at possible updates in its design. As per reports, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 price in India could be around INR 4 lakh (ex-showroom).

While official details are yet to be confirmed, the spy shots indicate that Royal Enfield might be preparing to launch the Himalayan 750 in India with potential enhancements in performance, styling, and road handling. As per multiple reports, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 could launch in India in 2026. Waymo New Robotaxi Spotted Testing in Philadelphia With 13 Cameras and 6 Radars; Check More Details Here (Watch Video).

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Design (Expected)

The upcoming adventure touring motorcycle from Royal Enfield is expected to feature a design that is different from the current Himalayan model. Reports suggest that the bike could feature a bigger headlamp partially covered by extended body panels reaching toward the fuel tank, along with tank shrouds. The rear section will likely remain unchanged, with brake lights integrated into the turn signal indicators. Volkswagen Subscription Plan for Speed: VW Puts Horsepower Behind Subscription Paywall, ID.3 Owners Must Pay Netflix-Style Fee To Unlock Full 228bhp.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is expected to feature a round TFT instrument cluster. As per reports, the motorcycle will likely be equipped with an adjustable upside-down fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike may come with disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS for safety. Rider assistance features may include selectable ride modes. The Himalayan 750 is expected to be powered by a 650cc parallel-twin engine, which may produce around 46 BHP and 57 Nm of torque.

