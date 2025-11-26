New Delhi, November 26: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 was unveiled in India at Motoverse 2025. The Bullet 650 features a long, low stance and a wide single-piece seat for a comfortable ride. Its classic styling includes a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes, winged badging, and a casquette headlamp equipped with the "tiger-eye" pilot lamps. As per multiple reports, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 price in India might come in between INR 2.5 and INR 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650, which had its global premiere at EICMA 2025, has now made its India debut at Motoverse 2025 in Goa ahead of its launch. The motorcycle features subtle updates in paint and detailing to give it a fresh look while keeping its classic look. 2025 Tata Sierra Launched Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New SUV From Tata Motors.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will join Royal Enfield’s 650 cc lineup, which includes models like the Classic 650, Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Continental GT 650, Shotgun 650, and Interceptor 650. As per a report of Mint, the Bullet 650 India launch is expected in January 2026.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Specifications and Features

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to be available in Cannon Black and Battleship Blue colour options. The motorcycle will come with a fuel tank capacity of 14.8 litres. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 weighs 243 kg and it is equipped with an LED headlamp. It includes a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and features a USB Type-C charging port. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Likely To Debut As ‘XUV 7XO’, Launch Timeline Tipped: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

It will come with disc brakes on both ends of the bike. The Bullet 650 will feature 320mm front and 300mm rear hydraulic disc brakes, equipped with twin-piston floating callipers and dual-channel ABS for safety. The Bullet 650 will be powered by a twin-cylinder, 647.95cc, four-stroke SOHC engine, producing 46.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm, paired with a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).