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Auto AUTO 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Price, Features and Specifications JLR India has launched the locally assembled 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography at INR 1.60 crore. Available in 3.0-litre petrol and diesel mild-hybrid variants, the SUV features a 13.1-inch touchscreen, Meridian sound system, and all-wheel steering. A more powerful 4.4-litre V8 CBU version remains available for buyers seeking higher customisation.

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JLR India has launched its latest SUV - 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography in the Indian market today. The latest iteration of the luxury SUV is now being locally assembled at the company’s facility in Pune, marking a significant step in the brand’s strategy to offer its premium flagship models with improved accessibility for Indian buyers. The Autobiography trim arrives with a more refined design language, featuring clean lines and a sophisticated silhouette that emphasizes its performance-oriented character while maintaining the high standards of British luxury.

The new model introduces enhanced hardware and cabin comforts designed to provide a superior experience for both the driver and passengers. Beyond the aesthetic updates, the locally manufactured version focuses on a curated selection of high-end features and efficient powertrain options. While the exterior retains its iconic muscular stance, the interior has been upgraded with advanced materials and cutting-edge technology. This launch follows the recent trend of local assembly for high-end luxury vehicles in India, ensuring that the Autobiography variant remains a key contender in the competitive full-sized luxury SUV segment. Tesla Model Y L Premium Vs Tesla Model Y Premium; Check Comparison of Prices, Features and Specifications.

2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Specifications and Features

The locally assembled Range Rover Sport Autobiography is available with two 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine options featuring mild-hybrid technology. The turbo-petrol engine produces 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, while the diesel variant delivers 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. On the feature front, the SUV is equipped with Digital LED headlamps, a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system, and a Meridian Signature Sound System.

The interior offers 22-way power-adjustable front seats and powered reclining rear seats, all featuring heating and ventilation functions. Additional highlights include a four-zone climate control system, dynamic air suspension, all-wheel steering, and a rear-seat entertainment package with dual 11.4-inch displays.

2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Price in India

The 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography is priced at INR 1.60 crore (ex-showroom) for the locally assembled variants. In addition to the local models, JLR India continues to offer the Autobiography in a CBU (Completely Built Unit) guise, which features a more powerful BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 engine producing 523 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Tesla Model Y L Price in India, Features, Specifications and Colour Option.

While the CBU imported model offers greater customisation options, the locally assembled version provides a comprehensive feature set as standard. JLR India has confirmed that bookings for the new Range Rover Sport Autobiography are now open at all authorized dealerships across the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JLR). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).