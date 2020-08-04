This world can be sustainable and prosperous for everyone. To achieve this goal, we must solve the root causes of most of our problems. Henry Ford already knew what this cause was and that it isn’t known by the majority of the people.

It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning. - Henry Ford -

Satoshi Nakamoto created the bitcoin with just the purpose to solve this problem. Only bitcoin isn’t supporting sustainability and can only be profited from if you have money to buy these bitcoins.

Banks must be trusted to hold our money and transfer it electronically, but they lend it out in waves of credit bubbles with barely a fraction in reserve. - Satoshi Nakamoto –

2local is the first to build a loyalty platform including a built-in marketplace with connected sustainable and local companies. We will be the first to build a new ultra-fast Blockchain with an integrated cashback functionality as well. Third, we will be the first to create and share value with the people who use 2local coins for payments. And the first to have a pre-determined coinflow and a smart trading algorithm to maintain a steady rising exchange rate.

Freedom by innovative banking, of the people, by the people, for the people. - 2local -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpBpgx_R56w

The 2local blockchain will be fully ERC-720 compatible for other projects to build their token on. By giving the profit of the rising exchange rate back to the people in the cashback system we are providing prosperity around the world without being vulnerable for fraud. Everyone can participate by just using the 2local L2L coin not having to make savings out of it or freeze the coins by staking what is becoming more popular nowadays. Transfer fee of every transfer is used in the cashback system and as discount for buying L2L coins at 2local.

The pre-determined coinflow is made possible by the discount of 2local coins. Enabling the smart trading algorithm to reach the targeted exchange rate, done by buying the correct amount of L2L coins for the needed price.

To make 2local really of the people we are selling shares of a total of 10 times 0,5% and 10 times 1,5% stake for resp. $5K and $15K each. In the selection of participants, the aim will be to have as much diversity in the countries of residency as possible. The register is open to subscribe at Thursday August 6th at 12:00 PM UTC.

https://cutt.ly/2equity

Antony Chang

CEO & Founder 2local

August 3rd, 2020