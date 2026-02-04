Mumbai, February 4: Bitcoin prices experienced a notable correction on Wednesday, retreating from the stability seen earlier in the week as the digital asset continues to face resistance near the upper psychological thresholds. The primary cryptocurrency is currently trading at USD 76,350.02, reflecting a downward trend in market sentiment over the last 24 hours.

This price action follows a period of consolidation where the asset struggled to maintain its momentum. Investors are closely monitoring these fluctuations as the broader cryptocurrency market reacts to shifting macroeconomic indicators and a slight cooling of the recent bullish rally that dominated the start of the year. Bitcoin Price Today, February 3, 2026: BTC Price Stable at USD 78,748 After Sharp Decline From USD 80,000 Mark.

Bitcoin Price Today, February 4, 2026

The current valuation of USD 76,350.02 represents a significant shift compared to the previous session. On February 3, 2026, Bitcoin was holding steady at USD 78,748 after having faced a sharp decline from the USD 80,000 mark. The move to the mid-76,000 range suggests that the support levels established yesterday have been breached, leading to a further three percent decrease in value.

Market analysts suggest that this volatility is part of a healthy market cycle. After failing to reclaim the USD 80,000 level, a temporary retreat allows the market to find new liquidity. However, the consistent drop over the last 48 hours has led to cautious trading volumes across major global exchanges.

Crypto Market Trends

The decline in Bitcoin’s price has had a ripple effect across the altcoin market, with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) also seeing moderate pullbacks. Historically, Bitcoin’s performance serves as a bellwether for the entire digital asset ecosystem, and the current dip indicates a period of risk-aversion among retail and institutional traders alike. Bitcoin Price Today February 2, 2026: BTC Price Tumbles to 9-Month Low Below USD 78,000 Mark Amid Fed Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions.

Despite the recent slide, long-term holders remains optimistic. The transition from USD 78,748 to the current USD 76,350.02 is seen by some as a potential entry point before the next anticipated surge. For now, the market remains focused on whether Bitcoin can establish a firm floor above USD 75,000 to prevent a deeper slide.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).