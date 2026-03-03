Mumbai, March 3: The Indian automotive market is entering a busy period as several leading manufacturers prepare to launch or unveil new models throughout March 2026. This month’s schedule is dominated by the return of iconic nameplates and a significant push into the electric vehicle (EV) segment, with pricing announcements expected for highly anticipated SUVs.

Industry analysts suggest that the concentration of launches on March 17 reflects a strategic move by carmakers to capture consumer interest ahead of the new financial year. Key players including Renault, Skoda, and Toyota are set to introduce updates that range from affordable compact SUVs to high-performance luxury models and long-range electric offerings. Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price in India, Specifications and Features

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price in India, Specifications and FeaturesRenault Duster

The most anticipated launch of the month is the new-generation Renault Duster, which is scheduled for a price announcement on 17 March. Following its initial unveiling in January, the SUV is expected to enter the market with an estimated starting price between INR 9.50 lakh and INR 10 lakh.

The updated Duster features a more mature design and modernised technology to compete with the Hyundai Creta. It will be offered with three engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.8-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, the latter delivering a combined output of 160hp.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Skoda India has commenced production of the Kushaq facelift, with a launch expected later this month. The updated SUV includes a revised front fascia with an illuminated grille, a larger panoramic sunroof, and new rear-seat massage functions.

The vehicle retains its existing powertrain options, though the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant is expected to receive a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Pricing for the updated model is projected to fall within the INR 11 lakh to INR 19 lakh bracket.

Toyota Ebella

Toyota is expected to reveal the pricing for its first dedicated electric SUV, the Ebella, in March. Based on the same platform as the recently launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Ebella will be available with two battery pack options: 49kWh and 61kWh.

The larger battery variant claims a driving range of up to 543km on a single charge. This launch is a critical step for Toyota in India’s growing EV market, providing a direct rival to established models like the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Nissan Tekton

Nissan is expanding its SUV portfolio with the Tekton, a mid-size SUV developed alongside the new Renault Duster. As the brand's second major release of 2026 following the Gravite MPV, the Tekton is designed to compete in the high-volume compact SUV segment.

Nissan is expected to price the Tekton competitively against the Duster to attract buyers seeking a distinct aesthetic and features within the same mechanical framework. A three-row version of the vehicle is also under development for a 2027 release.

Audi SQ8

In the luxury segment, Audi will launch the SQ8 on 17 March, coinciding with the Duster’s debut. Positioned between the standard Q8 and the high-performance RS Q8, the SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 507hp.

The SUV is equipped with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system and is capable of reaching 100kmph in 4.1 seconds. It is expected to be priced at approximately INR 1.5 billion (1.5 crore).

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz has reintroduced the V-Class luxury MPV to the Indian market this month, with prices starting from INR 1.4 billion (1.4 crore). The refreshed model features a redesigned cabin with twin 12.3-inch displays and a focus on rear-seat luxury, including individual captain seats with massage functions. It faces competition from the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM in the premium people-mover segment. Jetour T2 Hybrid, Chery iCar V23 SUVs by JSW MG Motor India Launching Soon; Check Details.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata Motors is expected to unveil further details or a near-production version of the Sierra EV toward the end of March. The Sierra EV is part of Tata’s aggressive electric roadmap and is projected to have a starting price around INR 1.5 million (15 lakh). It will feature a minimalist design language and is anticipated to offer a significant range to bolster Tata's leadership in the EV space.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Websites). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).