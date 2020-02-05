Auto Expo 2020: GWM Commits USD 1 Billion Investment in India; Haval Concept H, Vision 2025 Electric SUVs Revealed

Auto Expo 2020: GWM Commits USD 1 Billion Investment in India (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Greater Noida, Feb 5: China's largest SUV manufacturer Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Wednesday said it will invest USD 1 billion in the Indian market in a phased manner. The USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,100 crore) investment will be made in areas like research and development, manufacturing, sales and marketing, GWM Marketing and Sales Director (India) Harpreet Singh Brar said at the Auto Expo here. Auto Expo 2020: Renault Triber AMT Version Unveiled, Renault's First EV Coming in Next 2 Years.

The company also intends to use manufacturing capabilities in India to export to other countries, he added. GWM has a research facility in Bengaluru. Recently, it also inked an agreement to acquire General Motor India's Talegaon facility.

The Chinese auto manufacturer unveiled two new products at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. As a part of its showcasing at the Delhi Auto Show, Haval Vision 2025 Concept and Haval Concept H electric SUVs made official debut today in India.