Auto Expo 2020: Tata Hexa Safari Edition Teased Ahead of India Debut at Indian Auto Show

Tata Hexa Safari Edition Teased (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is on a roll! The home-grown automaker is expected to unveil a host of new products at the Auto Expo 2020, which is scheduled to commence from February 7 for the general audience. Just ahead of its India debut, the carmaker has released a teaser image of Tata Hexa Safari Edition. Moreover, it is also believed that Tata Motors might announce the prices for the SUV at the event. However, there is no official announcement for the same. Likely to get BS6 compliant engine, the new Tata Hexa Safari Edition will sport some cosmetic upgrades too. BS6 2020 Tata Harrier SUV Bookings Officially Open With Rs 30,000 Token Amount.

When compared t the regular model, the upcoming Tata Hexa Safari Edition is speculated to get a sportier design. However, the internal cabin space is expected to remain unchanged. If the market reports are to be believed, the company might add new comfort features in the cabin.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the limited edition Hexa Safari Edition will come powered by BS6-compliant engine. The engine will be the same 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder Varicor 400 diesel engine; however, it will be seen in BS6 avatar. The BS4 unit is capable of producing 154bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 400Nm. It is important to note that the power and torque figures of BS6 Hexa Safari edition are likely to remain unchanged. The diesel engine is expected to be mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an automatic unit.

Coming to the prices, the limited edition Tata Hexa Safari could be slightly premium than the standard model. As of now, Tata's flagship SUV gets a starting price of Rs 13.25 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.82 lakh (All Prices, ex-showroom Delhi).