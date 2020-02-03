BS6 2020 Tata Harrier SUV Bookings Officially Open With Rs 30,000 Token Amount; Launch Date, India Prices, Features & Specifications

BS6 Tata Harrier SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors, the home-grown automaker on Monday officially announced the official commencement of BS6 range of 2020 Tata Harrier SUV. The company also announced the introduction of the much-awaited automatic transmission variant in the upcoming BS6 range of Tata Harrier. The interested customers can pre-book the new BS6 Harrier SUV with a token amount of Rs 30,000 at all Tata Motor dealerships across India. As a reminder, the company recently introduced Tata Nexon EV SUV in the Indian market. Tata Nexon EV India's Most Affordable Electric SUV Launched; Check Prices & Features.

The new 2020 BS6 Tata Harrier will be offered with class-leading performance with the new Kyrotec170 diesel unit. The oil burner will produce 170PS of maximum power. Apart from the new mechanicals, the design quotient of the SUV will be enhanced by a new Calypso Red Colour along with new stylish, aerodynamic outer mirrors. Moreover, the BS6 Harrier SUV will also come loaded with ESP across all variants.

Tata Harrier 2020 BS6 automatic variant will be equipped with a 6-Speed automatic transmission that will be offered in three options - XMA, XZA & XZA+. Additionally, the Harrier will be made available in top-end trim - XZ+ /XZA+.

On the feature front, the SUV will be offered in Panoramic Sunroof, 6-way Powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, auto-dimming rearview mirrors and dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Tata Harrier is built of OMEGARC, which is derived from Land Rover's Discovery legendary D8 platform. The new BS6 Tata Harrier will now get the next generation Kryotec170 Diesel engine with Advanced Terrain Response Modes, assuring performance on the most robust Indian terrains.