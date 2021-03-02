Bajaj Auto, the Indian two-wheeler maker officially launched the new Platina 100 ES motorcycle in India at Rs 53,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new bike comes with spring-in-spring suspension to provide more comfort on longer journeys, tubeless tyres for a safe and hassle-free ride. 2021 Bajaj Platina is available for bookings across all Bajaj Auto Dealerships in India.

The new Platina 100 ES is the most affordable-start bike on the road. Bajaj Auto Total Sales Plunge 70% in May 2020.

2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

2021 Platina 100 ES comes with a 102cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC, Air-cooled petrol engine that generates a power of 7.9PS and a peak torque of 8.34Nm. The engine is coupled with 4-speed constant mesh transmission and it clocks a top speed of 90 kmph.

2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

The new motorcycle gets 20 percent longer front and rear suspension for fewer jerks in potholes, LED DRL headlamp to offer clear visibility, wide rubber footpads for superior grip and will be offered in two exciting shades - Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black. Bajaj Platina 100 ES also comes with additional features such as Spring in Spring suspension for better shock absorption and new mirrors for an unmatched style.

