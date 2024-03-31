New Delhi, March 31: Car launches in April 2024 is anticipated to meet the varying preferences and requirements of customers. A broad selection of new cars is expected to hit the Indian market, generating excitement among car enthusiasts. Each of these vehicles is expected to come with its own set of specifications and might offer unique styles and features to meet its customer needs.

In March 2024, several cars were launched worldwide, that include the Hyundai Creta N Line, BYD Seal, Xiaomi SU7 EV and Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition. In April 2024, top car manufacturers are gearing up to introduce their latest car models across different categories. From hatchbacks to sedans, top car manufacturers like Mahindra, Skoda Auto, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki are prepared to unveil their latest car models. Ather Rizta To Launch on April 6, Pre-Bookings Now Open; Know Expected Specifications, Features and Booking Details.

List of Cars to Launch in April 2024

Top automotive companies are teasing key features and specifications of their vehicles across various platforms, which indicates an imminent launch of their upcoming car models. Below is a list of anticipated car launches for April month. Mahindra Thar 5-Door Coming on August 15, Will Rival Force Gurkha 5-Door; Know What To Expect From New 2024 Thar.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift: Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the updated Swift hatchback fourth-generation model in India. Already launched in Japan, this version includes a hybrid option and has been tested in India, indicating its upcoming launch in India. The new Swift hatchback is expected to come with a refreshed look, modern features and a three-cylinder petrol engine producing 82bhp and 112Nm of torque, enhanced by a 12V mild hybrid system for increased efficiency. Additionally, it might feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for safety.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift: Mahindra plans to introduce XUV300 Facelift in the compact SUV segment. The Mahindra XUV300 Facelift might feature new LED headlights, a refreshed grille, and modern alloy wheel designs. The interior of the XUV300 Facelift will likely have an expanded touchscreen, a digital dashboard and a panoramic sunroof.

Tata Altroz Racer: Tata Motors is set to introduce the Altroz Racer, an advanced version of its popular Altroz hatchback. The Altroz Racer is expected to feature a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 120bhp and 170Nm of torque. The car will likely come with racing-themed designs and sportier interiors with an upgraded touchscreen and infotainment system.

Skoda Superb: Skoda Auto plans to bring back its premium sedan, the Skoda Superb to India on April 3 as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Skoda Superb is expected to be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that might produce 189bhp and 320Nm of torque. The car is anticipated to come with features like like advanced driver assistance and a 360-degree camera system.

