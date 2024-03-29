New Delhi, March 29: Skoda Auto is expected to bring back its luxury sedan, the Skoda Superb in India on April 3. The reintroduction of the Skoda Superb will likely have a sense of excitement and anticipation for many auto enthusiasts in India. Skoda Auto might reintroduce Skoda Superb with enhanced features, performance and luxury for its customers.

As per a report of English Jagran, Skoda might soon reintroduce its sedan, the Skoda Superb, in India. The Skoda Superb facelift version was unveiled globally last year. The Skoda Superb, which had to be discontinued due to the strict BS6 Phase II emissions norms, is now making its return to India. Lamborghini Launches New Corporate Look, Revamps Its Iconic Logo After 20 Years (Watch Video).

The Skoda Superb, which used to be available in India at a price range of Rs 34.19-37.29 lakh (ex-showroom), might come back as a completely built unit (CBU). The CBU unit might lead to an increase in the price of Skoda Superb in India. Rumours suggest that the upcoming price for the Skoda Superb is expected to fall within the range of Rs 45 - Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Superb is expected to be equipped with a powerful engine that might deliver both power and efficiency. It is also anticipated that the car will include features to improve performance and economical fuel consumption. The Skoda Superb is expected to continue offering a luxurious and high-tech interior for passengers to travel in comfort, luxury and with advanced features including multiple airbags. Xiaomi SU7 EV Launched in China: From Specifications To Design and Price, Know Everything About Newly Launched Xiaomi All-Electric Sedan.

Skoda Superb Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Skoda Superb is expected to be powered by a BS6 Phase II-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The engine might be capable of delivering power up to 190bhp and 320Nm of torque and will likely be capable of reaching a top speed of 210 km/h. The sedan is anticipated to boast new features such as park assist with a 360-degree camera, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).