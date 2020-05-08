BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe Launched; Priced in India at Rs 1.29 Crore & Rs 2.15 Crore

BMW 8 Series (Photo Credits: BMW India)

BMW India, the German car manufacturer has officially launched the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the BMW M8 Coupe today in the Indian market. The customers can book and customize both the models via the brand's recently introduced BMW Contactless Experience platform, justing sitting at their homes. The cars are also available to order across all BMW dealerships. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe gets a starting price of Rs 1.29 crore for the 820i variant whereas the M Sport variant costs Rs 1.55 crore. On the other hand, the BMW M8 Coupe will retail at Rs 2.15 crore (All Prices Ex-showroom). BMW Group India Resumes Local Production at Plant Chennai.

The newly launched 8 Series Gran Coupe from the carmaker is a range-topping four-door coupe ever made by BMW. It sits above 6 Series Gran Coupe is BMW's lineup for the Indian market. The BMW M8 Coupe is a sportier and powerful avatar of the 8 Series. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comes powered by a 3-litre, 6-cylinder inline BS6 compliant petrol mill. Packed with BMW's TwinPower Turbo technology, the motor is tuned to make a maximum power of 340 hp and maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. The 8 Series Gran Coupe is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds.

On the other hand, the BMW M8 Coupe comes equipped with a 4-litre, 8-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. It is one of the most powerful V8 engine ever manufactured by BMW. The unit is capable of producing a maximum power of 600 hp and maximum torque of 750 Nm at 1,800 – 5,600 rpm. The BMW M8 Coupe can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in merely 3.3 seconds. The company is also offering optional packages with the BMW M8 Coupe such as M seat belts, M Carbon engine cover, M Sport exhaust system, M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Driver's Package, and more for enhancing the overall looks of the car.

Feature-wise, both the models are offered with BMW's latest Operating System 7.0 including 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 10.25-inch Control Display, Park Assistant Plus with Rear View Camera, and much more. For safety, the cars get six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounting and much more.