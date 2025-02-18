New Delhi, February 18: BYD Auto launched its latest model, BYD Sealion 7, in India, expanding its range of electric cars. The company has already launched BYD Atto 3, BYD Seal, and BYD e6 EVs in India and with this new EV, it expanded its product range. The new BYD Sealion 7 is an electric SUV or eSUV with a premium price tag of INR 48.90 lakh, ex-showroom. For the price, the Chinese EV company offers many features and specifications.

BYD Sealion 7 has an elegant design and several tech features for driving, safety, and overall performance. The eSUV comes in two variants: Premium and Performance. The BYD Sealion 7 Performance is priced at INR 54.9 lakh, ex-showroom. BYD Auto already unveiled the car at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 event. Design-wise, it appears similar to BYD Seal but has notable upgrades. Audi RSQ8 Facelift Launched in India With Powerful Twin-Turbo V8 Engine; Check Price, Specifications and Feature Here,

BYD Sealion 7 Specifications and Features

BYD Auto's latest electric car is built on e-platform 3.0, and the company said that its design was inspired by sea lions jumping into the water. The 2025 BYD Sealion 7 comes with an 82.5kWh battery in two configurations: RWD (rear-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive). The battery supports a 7kW home charger that is freely offered by the company. BYD offers the car with a 7-year or 1.5 lakh kilometres warranty.

BYD Sealion 7 Premium has a single motor, while the Performance variant has dual motors. The Premium variant delivers 313 PS power and 380Nm of peak torque, offering a maximum 567 km range on a single charge. The top Performance variant generates 530 PS power and 690Nm of peak torque, offering up to 542 km range on a single charge.

The BYD Sealion 7 has a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen and a 10.25-inch driver display and HUD. The eSUV gets a 12-speaker DYNAudio sound system. The EV offers dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass sunroof, wireless charging support, ventilated front seats, a 6-way adjustable co-driver seat, an 8-way adjustable driver's seat, a powered tailgate, and more. It also has V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality to get power during emergencies. Tesla Robotaxi Launch in June? Elon Musk Unveils Plan for Tesla’s Autonomous Ride-Hailing Service; Check Details.

In terms of safety, the Sealion 7 offers 11 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS and disc brakes. The car's LED headlights and LED DRLs are identical to the BYD Seal. It features a blanked-off grille typical to EVs and (ORVMs) with an auto-tilt function during reversing.

