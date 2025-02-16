New Delhi, February 16: BYD Sealion 7 eSUV will be launched in India tomorrow, February 17, 2025, with long range and design. BYD Auto has already started accepting bookings for Sealion 7 EVs on January 18, 2025. Tomorrow, the company will unveil the official prices of this model for the Indian market. BYD has already launched a few electric vehicles in the Indian market, including BYD e6, BYD Atto 3 and BYD Seal.

The Chinese EV maker unveiled its BYD Sealion 7 during Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 and confirmed it would arrive this year. It will offer various tech features inside and have an elegant exterior design. Specification-wise, it will also offer a long-range and many features to boost the driving comfort of the customers. Mahindra BE6, Mahindra XEV 9e SUV EVs Receive Staggering 30,000 Bookings on Day 1, Total Booking Value Reaches INR 8,472 Crore.

BYD Sealion 7 Specifications, Features and Likely Price

BYD Sealion 7 offers a top driving range of 567 km on a single charger with its 82.56kWh battery capacity. The EV SUV achieves 0-100 km within 4-5 seconds and has a 23,000 rpm motor speed. The top speed of the EV is 215 kmph. BYD Auto said that its new models would offer bold contours, aggressive silhouettes, and blazing colours, unleashing a torrent of dynamic power and fluid movement. The Chinese electric vehicle maker said the new car would make the driver's journey more comfortable.

Talking about the key highlights, the car has a hand-free electronically operated tailgate, NFC card key, 20-inch Wave Swing Wheel Hub and more. Interior of the car is cosy and spacious. Inside, it has 50 watt wireless charging option, DYNAUDIO 12 speakers, Driver Fatigue Monitoring, a Heads-Up Display, a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade and seats covered in premium Nappa leather. Hyundai Exports From India: HMIL Ships 37 Lakh Vehicles Across Globe Since 1999, Testimony To Trust in Indian Engineering, Craftmanship, Says MD Unsoo Kim.

BYD Sealion 7 will offer a VTOL (vehicle to load) feature that will turn the vehicle into a portable power station and supply energy to devices and appliances in emergencies. The Sealion 7 will be built on e-Platform 3.0 and comes with an 8-in-1 electric powertrain and offers 11 airbags for safety. BYD's upcoming eSUV will be available in four colours including Cosmos Black, Atlantis Gray, Aurora White and Shark Grey. BYD Sealion 7 price in India is expected to be around INR 45 lakh.

