New Delhi, February 11: BYD Sealion 7 (BYD SEALION 7) launch date in India is confirmed on February 17, 2025. The much-awaited electric SUV from BYD is set to make its debut in the Indian market. Bookings for the BYD Sealion 7 are already open. Interested customers can reserve their electric vehicle (EV) by paying a token amount of INR 70,000. The offer is available till February 17, 2025. Additionally, the first 70 customers who place their orders will receive early delivery starting from March 7, 2025.

The vehicle was initially unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 last month. The Sealion 7 will be BYD's fourth electric vehicle introduced in the Indian market. Customers will get the low voltage battery warranty, which covers a period of 7 years or up to 1,50,000 Km, whichever comes first. Additionally, they will receive a complimentary 7kW AC home charger, complete with free installation. The Sealion 7 will be offered in four colour options, which will include Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey. BYD’s Entry Into South Korea Spark Concern Over Potential Data Leak to China Through Vehicles.

BYD Sealion 7 Specifications and Features

The EV comes with a sportier front end with sharp LED headlights. It also features a full-width taillight. The Sealion 7 will come with a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Additionally, it will include electrically adjustable front seats, a head-up display (HUD), dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker sound system. Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6 Bookings To Start From February 14; Company Enhances After-Sales Service With AI and Remote Diagnostics.

As per reports, the BYD Sealion 7 is expected to be available in two variants in India, which may include Premium and Performance. Both variants are said to be equipped with an 82.56kWh battery pack. The Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Premium variant is anticipated to provide a range of 587 Km on a single charge, while the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Performance variant is likely to offer a range of 542 Km. The Sealion 7 is expected to come with two powertrain options. The Premium variant may feature a single motor that may generate 308bhp, while the Performance variant is likely to be equipped with a dual motor setup, which is said to produce 523bhp.

