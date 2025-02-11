Tesla owner shared a video on X (previously Twitter) on February 10, 2025, and showcased its vehicle's journey from Oakland Airport to San Francisco using Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) 13.2.7 software. The owner reported that the car navigated the entire route, including crossing the Bay Bridge, without any manual input. In response, Elon Musk commented, "And it only gets better from here." He further announced that Tesla plans to launch an autonomous ride-hailing services robotaxi service in Austin by June 2025, with intentions to expand to multiple cities in the US by the end of the year. Musk emphasised that the goal is to achieve safety levels significantly higher than those of human-driven cars, stating, "Ultimately, autonomous cars will be >1,000% safer than human-driven cars." BYD Sealion 7 Launch in India on February 17, Bookings Open; Check Specifications and Features.

Elon Musk Says ‘Tesla Is Still on Track To Launch Autonomous Ride Hailing in Austin in June’

And it only gets better from here. Tesla is still on track to launch autonomous ride hailing in Austin in June and roll out to many cities in America by the end of this year. The threshold is achieving safety far in excess of the average human driver. Ultimately, autonomous… https://t.co/e81v28agSy — Harry Bōlz (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

