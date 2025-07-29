New Delhi, July 28: BYD Auto, the Chinese EV maker, is reportedly planning to launch its new affordable model in India soon. The upcoming BYD electric SUV was recently spotted testing in India, marking its imminent launch. The company has not yet to announce its launch; however, it is expected to be the BYD Atto 2. With this new model, the Chinese company aims to expand its EV range in India.

Currently, BYD Auto offers various electric cars in India, such as the BYD Sealion 7, BYD eMAX 7 (rebranded version of BYD e6 MPV), BYD Atto 3, and BYD Seal. All the models offer long-range and enhanced performance in the EV segment. The prices of these models start with the BYD Atto 3, offered at INR 24.99 lakh. However, BYD may be aiming for a lower budget segment of customers this time. MG Cyberster Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Electric Roadster Launched by JSW MG Motor India.

BYD Atto 2 Battery and Range

BYD Atto 2 will be launched in India as a compact SUV, matching its international counterpart. It is expected to boast a 45.1kWh Blade Cell battery pack offering long range in a single charge. The electric SUV may offer 380 km range for the entry variant, and the long-range variant could offer 402 km range.

BYD Atto 2 Spotted Testing in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features

BYD Atto 2 was spotted on Indian roads, likely hinting at its imminent launch. The new BYD EV will be introduced as a compact electric SUV and added to the company's existing electric vehicle lineup. BYD Atto 2 will be a compact SUV measuring 1,830mm in width, 1,675mm in height, and 4,310mm in length. The same model is available in other countries with different names. It is called "Yuan Up" in China and "Yuan Pro" in Brazil.

The car's overall design would be similar to the Atto 3 e-SUV's. However, it would be boxy. It will get similar signature LED headlights and connected LED taillamps. The rear spoiler sports raised ends and has a faux diffuser below. Inside, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is expected to have a minimalist design. It may come with a 12.8-inch infotainment display and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Tesla Model Y Gets Highest IIHS Safety Rating for 2025 After Tesla Cybertruck; Elon Musk Reacts.

Besides, the BYD Atto 3 e-SUV is expected to get various features in India, such as Type-C charging ports, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and power-adjusted seats with a heating option.

