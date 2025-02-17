New Delhi, February 17: Audi has launched an updated version of its Audi RSQ8 Performance in India with many exterior and interior upgrades. The Audi RSQ8 facelift is launched in India at INR 2.49 (ex-showroom). For this price range, the SUV brings many new features without taking much away from the previous model. The car still offers a powerful performance with its V8 engine but has a more aggressive look.

Audi's latest RSQ8 Performance facelift has notable changes compared to the standard version. The facelift does not have the RS badge but has an updated front fascia, lighting, and tuned engine to offer better performance. BYD Sealion 7 eSUV Launch Tomorrow in India With 567 km Range: Check All Key Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Audi RSQ8 Performance Specifications and Features

Audi RSQ8 features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that can generate a maximum of 640hp of power and 850Nm of peak torque. The premium SUV achieves 0-100km within 3.6 seconds and can go up to 305kmph in terms of top speed. The powerful V8 engine is mated with an eight-speed transmission. The car is called the fastest SUV as it beat the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe by 2 seconds on the Nurburgring.

Besides the powertrain, the car comes with an updated interior with new features. The Audi RSQ8 gets new colour schemes and infotainment units. It offers four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting provides, dual-digital screes, powered front seats and a powered tailgate. Mahindra BE6, Mahindra XEV 9e SUV EVs Receive Staggering 30,000 Bookings on Day 1, Total Booking Value Reaches INR 8,472 Crore.

The exteriors of the cars have also changed compared to the standard model. It has an updated front design, including a single-frame black honeycomb grille with a 3D logo, bumper, matrix LED headlight with DRLs and connected taillight. It gets 23-inch RS wheels. These changes make the car look more aggressive than the standard model. Audi had already launched its RSQ8 Performance in the global market with updates on the powertrain.

