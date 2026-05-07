Harley Davidson Sprint 440 Cruiser Tipped for 2026 India Launch; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Design Details of Hero-Built Motorcycle

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Harley-Davidson has announced that it will expand its 440cc segment with the upcoming launch of the Sprint 440 cruiser in late 2026. Developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the new model is designed to serve as the entry point into the iconic American brand. Unlike previous models in the 440 series, the Sprint adopts a more traditional cruiser aesthetic, aligning closer to the classic design language that Harley-Davidson enthusiasts expect.

The introduction of the Sprint 440 is a key component of the brand’s "Back to Bricks" campaign, which focuses on returning to profitability through high-volume, accessible motorcycles. This model will also mark a significant milestone in the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp, as it is expected to be the first India-made model from this collaboration to be exported to international markets following its domestic debut. Bike Launches in May 2026: From KTM RC 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 to Hero Karizma XMR 250, List of Motorcycles Coming This Month.

Harley Davidson Sprint 440 Specifications and Features

The Sprint 440 is based on the established 440 platform but features a "long and low" traditional cruiser stance. Design sketches reveal a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a scooped rider seat, and a short rear fender. The motorcycle is expected to utilize a staggered wheel setup, likely featuring a 19-inch front and a 16-inch rear wheel, resulting in a lower seat height that caters to a wider range of riders. The front fork appears raked out, suggesting a more relaxed steering geometry compared to its siblings.

Powering the cruiser is the familiar 440cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which produces 27hp and 38Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated to a six-speed gearbox. While full equipment lists are yet to be confirmed, the Sprint is expected to benefit from the premium finish and updated technology seen on the recently launched X440 T, which includes features like ride-by-wire and traction control.

Harley Davidson Sprint 440 Price in India

While the official price for the Sprint 440 has not been finalized, it is ex1pected to be positioned competitively within the 440cc lineup. For reference, the standard Harley-Davidson X440 is currently priced between INR 2.35 lakh and INR 2.59 lakh, while the more premium X440 T is priced at INR 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sprint 440 is anticipated to fall within a similar price bracket, making it a direct rival to other sub-500cc cruisers in the Indian market. Oben Rorr EVO Price in India, Range, Specifications and Features.

The motorcycle is scheduled to go on sale in India towards the end of 2026, following a global unveiling. Its production will take place at Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facilities, ensuring both local availability and a robust supply chain for international exports.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Autocar India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).