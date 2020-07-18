Samah Barwari is one of the most popular YouTubers. At the age of 16, he dreamed of becoming a YouTuber. However, he wanted to do something different than the kind of content we find online. In 2016, Samah started his YouTube channel and made videos with Minecraft.

He shared the reason of why he always wanted to start his own YouTube channel. Samah said, "I started YouTube because growing up I've looked up to other YouTubers and all I ever wanted was to have my audience & entertain others. I had a rough childhood & coming home to make videos help me cope with that & having fans there to support me made me hooked to making content."

In 2018, Samah Barwari started playing a game called Fortnite. That helped him surpass 1,000,000 subscribers on his channel. This huge success helped him come up with an idea to start 'Fortnite Trolling'.

On Fortnite Trolling, Samah Barwani would prank people on YouTube. Sometimes, he would annoy them a lot. It was a purely comedy based content. His was a hit on YouTube as people enjoy his funny and game related content. His channel was called 'Introllsive' that had 400 lifetime videos and a total of 275,000,000 million views. He also has twitch channel that crossed 60,000 followers. His trolling videos received millions of views on Instagram from becoming memes from 2018-2020. Samah also surpassed nearly 100,000 Followers on TikTok from sharing the videos on that platform. He became popular with his YouTube pranks related to games and that helped him attend many events such as E3, TwitchCon, PAX, GamesCon, Insomnia

Samah Barwari spoke about how he felt with his concept's success. "When I started Fortnite Trolling my first video hit 200,000 views back in 2018. That's when I realized the success in making Fortnite videos. The next few videos would all hit 1,000,000 views & introllsive was one of the biggest fortnite youtubers at the time," he states.

Sadly, on February 2020, Samah Barwari's channel was terminated by YouTube without prior warning. About the same, he said, " I have never recieved a copyright strike & always followed there guidelines. I was terminated for bullying & harassment. But that couldn't be the case since my content is SCRIPTED. As of July, 2020, I'm still trying to get this channel back. In the meantime I'm a contracted producer on a channel called "introllsivehd"."

Samah is not going to give up. He knows he gained loyal fan following with entertaining content. Until then, he will keep working and make people laugh online.