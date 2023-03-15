New Delhi, March 15 : Honda has launched its new Shine 100 motorcycle, as the entry-level bike in its Indian lineup. The new Honda Shine 100 is now the most affordable bike from the brand in the country.

The new Honda Shine 100 is OBD-2 compliant and E20 fuel (petrol with 20% ethanol blend) ready and will deliver higher fuel as per the company.

Honda Shine 100 – Specifications & Features :

The Honda Shine 100 gets powered by a new air-cooled, 99.7cc, single-cylinder engine that offers 7.6hp of power and 8.05Nm of torque, which are similar to the power figures offered by its closes rival Hero Splendor.

The new motorcycle gets an all-new diamond frame with a short 1,245mm wheelbase, 786mm seat height and 168mm of ground clearance.

The new engine is OBD-2 and E20 fuel compliant and has been developed to offer enhanced fuel efficiency, as per Honda. It also has its fuel pump outside of its fuel tank to enable auto-choke function, easy repairs, and to ensure starting ability even in the lack of favourable temperatures.

The all-new Honda Shine 100 comes with a boldly styled halogen headlight, side-stand inhibitor and a combined braking system. The motorcycle will be offered for sale in five colour options –blue, green, black and red, and gold with grey stripes.

Honda Shine 100 - Price and Market Competition :

The all-new Honda Shine 100 has launched with an introductory price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new bike are already underway, while its deliveries are set to begin in May.

The new Shine 100 goes up against the likes of Hero HF 100, Hero HF Delux, Hero Splendor+, Hero Splendor+ XTEC and Bajaj Platina 100 in the highly competitive two-wheeler market of India.

