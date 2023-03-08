New Delhi, March 8 : South Korean auto major Kia is ready to offer a slew of updates to its Indian portfolio pretty soon. These updates will include cosmetic changes, new features, safety tech addition and BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine upgrades. The Kia Carens is among those cars that will receive good amount of updates among others.

As per the reports, Kia is all braced up to refresh its Carens, Sonet and Seltos in India prior to the BS6 Phase 2 norms come into effect. However, more information has come to light indicating that the Carens MPV will come along with a more comprehensive update. Let’s check the details. BMW X3 20d M Sport Launched in India Sans Petrol Variants; Check All Details Here.

Kia Carens – Updates & Specs :

As per the reports, the latest Delhi RTO document indicates that the Kia Carens MPV will be endowed with a more important update rather than just a refresh and emission norms update. Tata Motors Upcoming Launches: From Nexon Facelift to Curvv SUV, Here’s the Top 9 New Models From the Indian Auto Major.

According to the reports, Kia has homologated the 5-seater version of the Carens, which indicates an imminent market launch. Currently, the Kia Carens is offered in the 6- and 7-seater configurations. The availability of the 5-seater option will draw new buyers for the vehicle, who don’t have the need for a third row of seats, but do wish to get a larger cargo space.

Nevertheless, going by the RTO document, the 5-seater Carens is expected only in the base variants of both petrol and diesel versions. This configuration inclusion would also slash the starting price of the MPV, which now starts at Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of emission norms compliance, the Kia Carens will ditch the manual variants of the diesel version, and replace them with iMT gearbox. The car will also bid adieu to the 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, which will be replaced by the new-gen Verna’s more powerful and emission norms compliant 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. On the other hand, the current 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options will be retained.

The Kia Carens is expected to offer a more or less unchanged feature list that includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, six airbags and TPMS among other. However, a couple of added new features are expected to enrich the list further.

