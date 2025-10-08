Mumbai, October 8: Kavin Samaar Quintal, a 19-year-old from Chennai and a member of the EasyRace team, made history as the first Indian to place in the top four at Spain’s renowned Copa de España de Velocidad Superbike round at the iconic 4.4km Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto. Kavin participated as a wildcard entry, supported by Gaman Racing Global Service based in Teruel, riding a BMW M1000RR in a highly competitive field that included Ducati, BMW, Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki bikes. George Russell Wins F1 Singapore GP 2025; Max Verstappen and Lando Norris Secure Podium Finish, McLaren Bags Constructors Title.

He finished fourth out of 29 riders, battling hard to maintain this position in a challenging race, despite falling, with a race time of 14:20.782. He showcased remarkable skill and resilience during one of Spain’s top National championships, held from October 3 to 5.

In the second race, Kavin secured 7th place, highlighting his quick adaptation to European racing standards. The winner, Spain’s Daniel Saez, finished first on a Yamaha. Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, named after Spain’s motorcycle legend Angel Nieto, hosts top-tier Formula One and MotoGP events, marking this milestone as a significant achievement for Indian motorsport.

Kavin, born in 2005 in Chennai, currently races in the AP250 class of the Asia Road Racing Championship with Honda Racing India. He was the first Indian to compete in the World Supersport 300 Championship in the Czech Republic (2024), and he also participated in the FIM JuniorGP series the same year. Kavin’s past achievements include winning the Indian Honda Talent Cup NSF 250R (2021) and delivering consistent performances in the Asia Talent Cup. Max Verstappen Wins F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, McLaren Driver Oscar Piastri Crashes Out on First Lap at Baku City Circuit.

“Racing in Spain gives Kavin an international platform to showcase Indian talent at the highest level. This is a turning point towards elite status,” said his father, Calvin Quintal.

“Competing in Spain has been a dream come true. Racing at Jerez sharpened my skills and gave me invaluable experience. I owe this opportunity to EasyRace and Gaman Racing,” said Kavin Quintal, whose grandfather, Pratap Kumar, raced at the iconic Sholavaram, near Chennai.

BMW EasyRace Team Manager Eduardo Salvador commented, “Kavin’s performance in his debut speaks volumes. We see potential for an enduring international career.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).