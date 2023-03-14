New Delhi, March 14 : Japanese auto major Toyota has been basking in great success of its two recent launches in India – the Innova Hycross and the Urban Hyryder, while it has also just launched the Innova Crysta 2023 in its all-diesel avatar, which is also supposed to rake numbers.

In order to beat the cutthroat market competition, the auto giant is preparing to launch a slew of new upcoming cars in India in the next couple of years’ time. Let’s take a look at the 5 upcoming cars from Toyota that would launch in India. Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 Price List Revealed, MPV Reaches Dealerships; Find Details Here.

5 Upcoming Toyota Cars For India :

1. All-new Toyota SUV Coupe

Toyota is working to launch a new SUV coupe in India that is likely to happen in the second half of this year. This new SUV will be based on the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx that will launch by May. This five-seater compact SUV coupe is likely to share styling elements with the Yaris Cross and will share the same Heartect platform and the petrol engines with the Fronx. Kia Carens MPV Expected To Come With a 5 Seater Option As per of Its Imminent Update; Find All Key Details Here.

2. Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner

The bestselling Fortuner luxury SUV will come with a more luxurious and plus design in its next-gen avatar. It will be underpinned by a new ladder frame chassis and is likely to grow in size. It will get a more evolutionary design language and will be packed to the hilt with premium features. It is likely to sometime in 2024.

3. Three-row Toyota Corolla Cross

A three-row version of the Corolla Cross is reportedly being considered for the Indian market. It would get a longer wheelbase to accommodate the 7-seater configuration and will be underpinned by the TNGA-C platform. It is also likely to share its powertrains with the Innova Hycross.

4. All-new Toyota Electric SUV

the all-new Toyota electric SUV is expected get design inspiration from the glamorous bZ4X. The e-SUV will be underpinned by a skateboard platform and will result into Maruti Suzuki sibling as well. It is likely to offer a range of over 500 km and launch by 2025.

5. Toyota MPV

Toyota will launch a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based compact MPV, thanks to the collab. However, it won’t be just a rebadged model, but is expected to get a full-fledged Toyota design and tech. It might get design inspiration from the Innova Hycross and also utilize the 1.5L mild-hybrid powertrain.

