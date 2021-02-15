London, February 15: Jaguar will become the full electric brand from 2025 onwards. Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India’s Tata Motors, is planning to make all Jaguar car brand fully electric as part of new “Reimagine” strategy.. The company will reportedly invest about USD 3.5 billion a year for electrification. JLR confirmed the development on Monday. By the end of the decade, all Jaguar and Land Rover models will be offered with a pure electric version.

According to a report published in Bloomberg Quint, the company plans to introduce six fully-electric Land Rover variants in the next five years. JLR Chief Executive Officer, Thierry Bollore, in a statement, said that the company aims to “reimagine the business, the two brands and the customer experience of tomorrow.” New Land Rover Defender Plug-in Hybrid Bookings Open In India.

To achieve the objective of electrification, JLR will use three architectures. Out of these three, two will reportedly be dedicated to Land Rover and a new pure-BEV platform. The future models of Land Rover will be on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture and “electric-biased” Electric Modular Architecture (EMA). Land Rover Defender SUV Debuts in India with Price Starting at Rs 73.98 Lakh.

At present, Jaguar has only one fully electric vehicle - I-Pace SUV. According to the report, JLR has set aside 35 million pounds to pay fines as the company failed to comply with Europe’s tougher carbon-dioxide rules in 2020. Notably, last week, Jaguar Land Rover announced to officially launch I-Pace in India on March 9 this year. Bookings for I-Pace began in the country in November 2020.

